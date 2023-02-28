Fire Breaks Out In Kolkata Godown, None Injured

A blaze erupted in a godown in Jorabagan area of north Kolkata on Tuesday, a fire official said.

No one was reported to be injured in the incident so far.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which was reported at 12.03 pm, he said, adding efforts to bring the fire under control was underway.

Plastic beads, bangles were among materials reported to have been stored in the godown on Darpanarayan Street in Jorabagan area, the official said.