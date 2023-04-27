Fire Breaks Out In New OPD Building Of IGMCH-Shimla After Cylinder Blast In Cafeteria

A fire broke out at the attic of a building of the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) in Shimla on Thursday following a cylinder blast in the cafeteria, officials said.

No casualty has been reported in the incident that took place in the new OPD building of the medical facility, they said.

"We received a call at 8:50 am and six fire tenders from The Mall Road, Chotta Shimla and Boileauganj were rushed to the spot and the fire was stopped from spreading," fire officials told PTI. Loss of property is yet to be ascertained.

The column of smoke from the building was visible from long distances.

The attic of the new OPD building houses the cafeteria and the chambers of doctors. The new multi-storey OPD block, constructed at a cost of Rs 30.90 crore, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on March 9 last.

The building houses emergency unit, intensive care unit, special wards, isolation ward and physiotherapy ward, as well as computerised tomography scan, X-ray, sample collection and pathology lab facilities.