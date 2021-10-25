Fire breaks out in Pune's furniture godown; none hurt

Pune, Oct 25 (PTI) A fire broke out in a furniture godown here in Maharashtra on Monday night, but no casualty was reported, fire brigade officials said.

The incident took place in the Gangadham area of suburban Kondhwa.

According to the fire brigade, no one was hurt and flames were doused.

"The fire department received a call about a fire in a furniture godown at around 8.45 pm. Upon receiving the call, a total of 14 water tankers were dispatched to the spot and the fire was brought under control," said an official.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known, he added. PTI SPK RSY RSY

