Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building In Mumbai's Ghatkopar Area; 1 Dead

Quick links:
Image: Republic
A fire broke out in the Vishwas Building near Parekh Hospital in the Ghatkopar East area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The Level 1 fire was reported at around 2 pm. According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, eight fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out near Parekh Hospital in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. Eight fire tenders have reached the spot. Further details awaited: Mumbai Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/iiKUAIGEAh— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2022
One person died in the incident. "Three injured people were brought to Rajawadi Hospital, one of whom, identified as Qurshi Dedhia, was declared brought dead," BMC said.