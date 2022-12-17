Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building In Mumbai's Ghatkopar Area; 1 Dead

A fire broke out in the Vishwas Building near Parekh Hospital in the Ghatkopar East area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The Level 1 fire was reported at around 2 pm. According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, eight fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out near Parekh Hospital in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. Eight fire tenders have reached the spot. Further details awaited: Mumbai Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/iiKUAIGEAh — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2022

One person died in the incident. "Three injured people were brought to Rajawadi Hospital, one of whom, identified as Qurshi Dedhia, was declared brought dead," BMC said.