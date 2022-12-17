Last Updated:

Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building In Mumbai's Ghatkopar Area; 1 Dead

The incident took place at around 2 pm, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, 8 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

Written By
Kamal Joshi

Image: Republic


A fire broke out in the Vishwas Building near Parekh Hospital in the Ghatkopar East area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The Level 1 fire was reported at around 2 pm. According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, eight fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

One person died in the incident. "Three injured people were brought to Rajawadi Hospital, one of whom, identified as Qurshi Dedhia, was declared brought dead," BMC said.

First Published:
COMMENT