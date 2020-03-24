Fire Department Sanitises Hospital As COVID-19 Cases Rise In Maharashtra

The Mumbai Fire Brigade on Tuesday undertook sanitisation work of Municipal Hospital as the country battles to contain the spread of COVID-19. This development comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a curfew across the state of Maharashtra from Monday midnight.

Disinfectant sodium hydrochloride solution diluted in water was sprayed in the premises and quarantine facilities are being prioritised for the exercise.

"In the wake of COVID-19 and its continuous threat of spread, the work of sanitation of Municipal Hospital is undertaken jointly by the fire brigade. We are using Quick Response vehicle to spray disinfectant sodium hydrochloride solution diluted in water. Priority will be given to quarantine facilities to disinfect so that the spread is restricted," a fire brigade statement said.

Maharashtra has been one of the worst affected Indian states as six more coronavirus cases have been detected in Maharashtra, taking the total number to COVID-19 patients in the state to 107. Of the six, five are from Mumbai while one is from Ahmednagar district, the official said. In the last four days, daily detection figure of positive cases in the state is rising in double digits, the official said.

READ: COVID-19: Ajit Pawar urges people to follow lockdown norms

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM to address nation at 8 PM; COVID-19 confirmations cross 500

Curfew Imposed in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a curfew across the state of Maharashtra from Monday midnight amid the novel Coronavirus outbreak. Essential services such as grocery, milk, medical shops, etc. will remain open. All places of worship will be closed. Moreover, all forms of public transport will not be operational.

He also mentioned that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the need to stop domestic flights. In one private vehicle, only the driver along with two passengers will be permitted if they are going out for unavoidable reasons. Furthermore, all the district borders within the state will be sealed. Out of 506 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India, 107 people in Maharashtra have tested positive. A total lockdown has been announced in several states and union territories. On the other hand, 6 states and union territories have placed only some areas under lockdown.

READ: 12 COVID-19 patients cured in Maharashtra

READ: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra go up to 107

(Image credits: ANI)