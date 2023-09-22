Fire Erupts At Mumbai Mall, 3 Firefighters Suffocated During Rescue Ops Taken To Hospital

A massive fire broke out at Hira Panna shopping mall in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari West on Friday afternoon. Following the incident, fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation to evacuate people trapped inside the mall. As per information, as many as three firefighters involved in the rescue operation felt suffocated during the rescue operation and were taken to a nearby hospital. Apart from them, none other present at the spot was reported to be injured during the incident.

An official from the Mumbai Fire Services stated that the information about the fire at the suburban Oshiwara mall was received by the fire department at around 3.10pm on Friday.

14 people trapped inside the mall were rescued

As per reports, after receiving the information, around 25 fire-tenders immediately rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the fire and rescue the people trapped inside was started. The fire-fighters rescued as many as 14 people trapped inside the mall while the efforts to control the fire were on. The entire building was reportedly evacuated by the police during the rescue operation.

The fire services department later informed that during the rescue operation, three fire-fighters of MP-45 Goregaon Fire Station felt suffocated and were taken to a nearby hospital. They have been identified as Sandip Maruti Patil, Raju Uttam Shingankar and Yogesh Kondawar, whose conditions are said to be stable at present.

The police are investigating the matter to ascertain the cause of fire at the mall, which was declared as level-2 fire by the fire department.

