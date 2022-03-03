Fire in garment factory in Mumbai; no casualty

Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) A fire broke out in a garment factory in Byculla area of Mumbai on Thursday, a civic official said on Thursday.

There was no report of any casualty, he said.

The fire broke out in the factory located in Zakaria Industrial Estate around 1.30 pm, the official said.

After being alerted, fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot, he said, adding that the blaze was doused in about one-and-a-half hours.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known, he said. PTI DC GK GK

