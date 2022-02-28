Fire in Mumbai residential building; no casualty

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a ground-plus-ten floor residential building in Kanjurmarg area of Mumbai on Monday afternoon, a fire official said.

There was no report of any casualty so far, he said.

The blaze broke out in B-wing of the NG Royal Park building located in Kanjurmarg (East). "It was a 'level-2' (major) fire and was confined to the 9th and 10th floors of the building," the official said.

The fire brigade got a call at 1.17 pm about the blaze, following which six fire engines, four jumbo tankers, two water tankers, ambulance and other assistance were rushed to the spot, the official said.

Efforts were on to douse the flames, he said. PTI ZA GK GK

