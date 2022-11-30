Fire Kills 6 Including 4 Children Of A Family In UP, CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Assistance

2 adults and 4 children of a family lost their lives in a fire that was ignited due to a short circuit in a building, in Padham town in UP’s Firozabad district. Immediately after the incident was reported, 18 fire tenders rushed to the spot with the police.

Expressing sorrow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered help to the family members.

Six family members killed

Fire not only gutted the electronics-cum-furniture shop on the ground floor of the building the family lived in but also their house on the first floor, the police said, reported PTI.

18 fire tenders from Agra, Etah, Mainpuri and FIrozabad reached the spot along with Police, said Ashish Tiwari, SP Firozabad Police. Personnel from 12 police stations were involved in the rescue operation, he added. "Since the area is congested, the rescuers had to put in extra efforts," the SSP said. "We are still trying to ascertain that no one is trapped inside. The rescue operations are on," he added.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the fire accident in Jasrana of district Firozabad. He has also instructed the administration to immediately provide medical assistance to the members of the family. The government also announced a relief of Rs 2 Lakh to the kin of the deceased.

IMAGE: ANI