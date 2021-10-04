Fire Rages On In Kolkata Building For Over 9 Hrs

A massive fire broke out on Monday morning at a four-storey building Kolkata, which houses several small business establishments and storage rooms, a senior official said.

Thirty fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the blaze that has been raging on for more than nine hours in the congested Colootala area building, he said.

No casualty has been reported so far, the fire department official stated.

Heaps of garments and plastic materials were stacked inside several rooms of the building which have further helped spread the fire, he pointed out.

A couple of blasts occurred inside the building, probably because of the cooking gas cylinders kept inside, in the midst of the fire-fighting operations, the official noted.

"Our men are fighting tooth and nail to douse the fire. The rooms inside were filled with inflammable materials which helped the fire spread relatively faster. The area being very congested, firefighters are having a difficult time dousing the blaze," he maintained.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

State fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose, who rushed to Colootala as soon as the news broke, has been supervising the firefighting operations since morning.

Incidentally, Bose complained of uneasiness during the day during supervision, the senior fire department official said.

He, however, got back on the job after a brief period of rest, the official added.

