Fire Safety Clearance Of Delhi's Da Code Nightclub Cancelled

The Fire Safety Clearance of Da Code nightclub where 10 persons got stranded stands cancelled. Two days after ten persons including six boys and four girls, got trapped first inside a lift and then on the first floor, stern action has been taken against the Da Code nightclub bar that is located in posh South Extension area of Delhi. Mentioning that there were alterations that were done that compromised the fire safety mechanisms, the Delhi Fire Services has cancelled the Fire Safety Certificate of the nightclub and have officially communicated to the Delhi Police that the night club should not be allowed to be used as it is unsafe.

"It was noticed in our examination that the means of escape in the nightclub was not there. That is why the 10 persons were first stranded in the lift and then on the first floor. The fire safety clearance (FSC) was obtained on December 14, 2021, but several alterations were made that led to compromising of the safety at the night club," said Atul Garg Director Delhi Fire Services. Officials said the entry/exit points at the building should have been accessible to the guests. “They had to wait for five hours without water. Anything could have happened. We rescued them in time,” said an officer.

As per police, the first floor was locked. The guests and guards tried calling the shop owners and building manager but couldn’t connect with anyone.The rescued individuals have been identified as Mamta (21), Supriya (21), Muskaan (22), Vaishnavi (21), Khushi (22), Razak (27), Ayush (27), Azhar (26), Aman (26), and Ujjwal (25). Police said one of the rescued persons was a security guard. They had got trapped first in the lift and then on the first floor above the night club. On its part, the Delhi Police is also doing an enquiry of what were the lapses that may have resulted in a big tragedy.