Fired From Job, Irked Car Cleaner Pours Acid On 15 Cars In Noida Society, Arrested, Watch

Irked after being fired from his car washing job, a 25-year-old Ramraj who was working at a high-rise society in Noida was caught pouring acid on 15 vehicles. Notably, those 15 cars belonged to the employers at a condominium in Sector 75.

According to police reports, the incident occurred on March 15, Wednesday at around 9:15 am at the Maxblis White House society in Sector 75, which is under the jurisdiction of the Sector 113 police station.

In the viral CCTV footage of the incident, the man can be seen vandalizing cars and SUVs by pouring acid in the basement of a building in Noida. The owners of the damaged vehicles found out about this incident via the CCTV footage from the parking lot.

Accused arrested

Following a complaint by the car owners, an FIR in the case was registered and the accused was arrested, police said adding he had been working in the society since 2016.

“Accused Ramraj worked as a car cleaner in the society. Some of the residents were not happy with his service and the quality of his work so they decided to relieve him. However, on Wednesday, he reached the society and damaged around a dozen cars by pouring acid on them,” Sector 113 police station SHO Jitendra Singh told media reporters.

“When questioned, the accused told the police that someone handed over the acid to him but he could not explain the situation and made vague claims with discrepancies in his statements,” Singh added.

The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 427 (mischief) and later produced in a local court in Noida.