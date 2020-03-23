First Coronavirus Death In Kolkata, 55-year-old Succumbs After A Cardiac Arrest

The first Coronavirus death was reported from Kolkata on Monday after a 55-year-old resident from Dum Dum succumbed to the novel disease after suffering a cardiac arrest. The man had been tested positive for the virus and was on a ventilator at AMRI hospital. According to the latest figures the total number of positive cases in the country currently stands at 412, with at least 7 deaths being reported.

West Bengal under complete lockdown

In an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19, the West Bengal state has ordered a complete lockdown of the state from 4 PM on March 23 to 12 AM on March 27. Meanwhile, Kolkata Municipal Corporation has announced a complete lockdown of the capital city from Monday till March 31. Apart from that, the state government has also restricted the movement of all non-essential transport until March 31. This comes amid the call for Janta Curfew by the Prime Minister on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM. Apart from Kolkata, 75 districts have been placed under complete lockdown by the government to curb the spread of the virus, after cases had been confirmed in these districts.

