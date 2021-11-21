Five Entities Fined In UP's Muzaffarnagar For Causing Pollution

A team of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on an industrial unit in Muzaffarnagar for allegedly violating anti-pollution norms, officials said on Sunday.

During checking of several firms, the team led by UPPCB Regional Officer Ankit Singh slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on an industrial firm in Bannagar village, Rs 50,000 each on two people for keeping building construction material in the open, Rs 25,000 on a jaggery-making unit and Rs 5,000 on a person for burning garbage, they said.

Thus, a total fine of Rs 11 lakh and 5 thousand was imposed on five entities in the district for causing air pollution, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the authorities said water sprinkling is being done on roads and anti-smog guns have also been installed to control air pollution.

The UPPCB regional officer cautioned that strict action will be taken against those violating anti-pollution norms in the district.

