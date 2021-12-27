Five killed as private bus rams into two stationary buses in Ambala city

Ambala, Dec 27 (PTI) Five people were killed on Ambala-Chandigarh national highway near here on Monday morning when a Delhi-bound private luxury bus rammed into two other tourist buses which were parked on the roadside, police said.

Twelve passengers sustained injuries in the accident and they were admitted in Civil Hospital in Ambala city.

Most of the passengers in the buses were sleeping when the accident occurred in the morning, they said.

Police said that the deceased were identified as Rahul ( 21), a resident of Jharkhand , Pardeep Kumar (22) of Uttar Pradesh, Mena Bai (4) Chhattisgarh, Rohit Kumar (53) from Chhattisgarh and an unidentified passenger. Two of the buses were badly damaged in the accident and have to be removed from the highway with the help of cranes.

All three buses involved in the accident were private vehicles, police said.

Police said that it seems the bus coming from the Jammu side rammed into the parked buses after it tried to overtake some vehicle going towards Delhi.

The driver of the offending bus, which was on its way from Jammu to Delhi, fled from the site, the police said, adding a case has been registered against the unknown driver. PTI Cor SUN RCJ RCJ

