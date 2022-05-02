Five labourers injured in slab collapse in Pune

Pune, May 2 (PTI) Five labourers were injured after a slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Pune city's Wanwadi area on Monday afternoon, said police.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment, they said.

"The incident took place at around 3 pm at an under-construction building where a mosque of the Bohra community has been planned. A slab collapsed when work was going on at the site, leaving five labourers injured," said Namrata Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V).

She added that further investigation was on. PTI SPK RSY RSY

