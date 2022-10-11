Last Updated:

Five Members Of Dawood Ibrahim's Gang Held In Extortion Case By Mumbai Anti Extortion Cell

This came after the arrest of two Dawood gang members – Salim Fruit, who is a close aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel, and Riyaz Bhati, a close aide of Dawood

In a big crackdown on the Dawood gang in Mumbai, the Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai police arrested five individuals associated with the D-gang of the underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim in connection to an extortion case.

This came after the arrest of two Dawood gang members – Salim Fruit, who is a close aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel, and Riyaz Bhati, a close aide of Dawood. 

On Tuesday, the Mumbai anti-extortion cell arrested five individuals - Ajay Gosaria, Feroz Chamda, Sameer Khan  Amjad Redkar, and an unknown individual from Mumbai. 

The arrest came after a police complaint filed by a businessman who alleged receiving a death threat by Riyaz Bhati and Salim Fruit. According to sources, the two Dawood members demanded a Roll Royce car from the businessman. 

Dawood member Salim Fruit was arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA). During the initial interrogation, Mumbai police received information regarding other members of Dawood linked to an extortion case.

The five individuals linked to D-gang will be produced before the court later in the day. According to police, interrogation is underway to know more details. 

