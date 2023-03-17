Last Updated:

Five Members Of Family Booked For Attacking Relatives Over Dispute In Maharashtra

An offence was registered on Friday against five persons for allegedly attacking and injuring their relatives over a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Representational Image


An offence was registered on Friday against five persons for allegedly attacking and injuring their relatives over a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The incident took place in Devripada of Mumbra on Wednesday night, when a man, his parents and siblings attacked his wife's family, an official.

The main accused's wife had gone to her parent's house after a dispute. The man followed her there with his family and attacked and abused her family members, he said.

Some persons were injured in the attack and were admitted to a hospital, the official said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered. But no arrests have been made so far, the official said. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT