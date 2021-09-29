Five Members Of Family Found Dead In Haryana's Palwal

A couple, their two kids and another child were found dead in a village in Haryana's Palwal district on Wednesday, with the police suspecting the man of having murdered the rest before taking his own life.

"Naresh was found hanging. His wife, daughter, son and a niece were also found dead inside their home in Aurangabad village," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hodal, Sajjan Singh said over the phone.

It prima facie appears that Naresh either poisoned the other four or fed them sleeping pills before he strangled them and hanged himself, the DSP said.

The exact reason behind the murder-suicide is not yet known, but according to Naresh's father, the couple were fighting over something, the police said.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are on, the police officer said.

