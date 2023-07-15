Five Men Kidnap Man In Upscale Bengaluru Locality, Shocking Tape Emerges

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a man was kidnapped by five men in the HSR layout location. The entire kidnapping episode was captured by an eyewitness and as per the visuals accessed, while the onlookers witnessed the incident, five men were seen trying to force the person into the car. According to reports, the police have cracked the case, and the kidnappers have been arrested and the victim has also been rescued.

Victim rescued, accused arrested

The South East division of the Bengaluru police solved the case after apprehending the five accused, who kidnapped the victim in the city’s upscale Hangover Pub in the HSR layout at about 12 am (July 14). There was a dispute over financial issues and thus he was kidnapped, sources said. The five men had come in a swift car with a Delhi registration number and picked up the victim person. They are all seen trying to drag the victim inside their vehicle, who is seen putting up a brave fight and also screaming for help, even as the eyewitness is recording and approaching the Swift car.

The relatives of the victim registered a police case following which the police denied sharing any details however later cracked the case and rescued the victim.