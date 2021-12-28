Five of NCR gang held after gunfight with Noida cops

Noida, Dec 28 (PTI) With the arrest of five men, the Noida Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang involved in several cases of loot in the national capital region (NCR).

The arrests were made following a gunfight with the police late Monday night in which one of the gang members got injured in police firing, according to officials.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said the local Expressway Police Station had got inputs about a possible movement of the gang in their area after which checks were started.

"The gang has been involved in cases of loot in parts of NCR including Noida and Greater Noida. At times they would also go out in a car and offer lift to people only to loot them later. The gang members had also been involved in some cases in Uttarakhand,” Singh said.

“On the basis of a tip-off about their movement, the Expressway Police Station team had set up a checkpoint and intercepted their car, which was without any number plate. When approached for inquiry, one of the accused opened fire on the police party and tried to escape. He got injured in retaliatory action by the police,” the officer said.

This accused was held immediately while the other four had also tried to escape but were nabbed shortly, the additional DCP said.

During preliminary inquiry, the gang told the police that it was on its way to Uttarakhand where they had planned a looting in Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district, he said.

Those arrested have been identified as Deepak, Sumit, Puneet, Vijay and Sameer – all natives of Harduaganj in Aligarh district, the police said.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused and further legal proceedings are being carried out in the case, the police said, adding two illegal firearms have been seized from their possession. PTI KIS RCJ RCJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)