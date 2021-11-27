Flight from Delhi lands at Kushinagar international airport

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) The first domestic flight from Delhi reached the Kushinagar international airport on Friday, officials said.

The flight reached at 1.35 pm, they said.

SpiceJet has started operating flights on the Delhi-Kushinagar route four times a week. Passengers were welcomed by MP Vijay Dubey, MLA Rajnikant Mani Tripathi, airport Director AK Dwivedi, along with other officials.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet, “It is a flight for the overall development of the state. The government of @BJP4UP has done what it said. Hearty congratulations to all!” After 20 minutes, the same airplane took off for Delhi, where it was scheduled to land at 3.55 pm. Airport Director Dwivedi and MP Dubey cut a cake and distributed it to Vishnu, the first passenger for Delhi.

The Kushinagar airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20. From next month, flights for Kolkata (December 17) and Mumbai (December 18) will start, said the airport director. PTI CORR ABN RDK RDK

