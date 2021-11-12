Flight Operations At Delhi Airport Remain unaffected Despite Poor Visibility

Despite the limited visibility on Friday morning, flight operations at Delhi airports were unaffected. According to a senior airport official who spoke to news agency ANI, "On Friday morning, Delhi airport witnessed low visibility but flight operations are running smoothly. Both the runways are operating fine. There is an issue of low visibility, but it didn't affect the flight operations."

The layer of eye-stinging smog lingering over Delhi-NCR increased on Friday, giving the sun an orange tint and reducing visibility to 200 metres in certain areas of the region that have been plagued by hazardous pollution levels since early November. Over 4,000 farm fires contributed to 35% of Delhi's pollution on Friday, bringing the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) to 471 by 4 p.m., the worst this season so far. On Thursday, it was 411. Six of the last eight days following Diwali, the city experienced terrible air quality.

According to a study conducted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the national capital has the poorest air quality between November 1 and November 15 of each year. At 4 p.m., severe air quality was observed in Faridabad (460), Ghaziabad (486), Greater Noida (478), Gurugram (448), and Noida (488).

Smog tightens grip on Delhi-NCR

According to government sources, an AQI of 0-50 is deemed good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is bad, 301-400 is extremely poor, and 401-500 is classified as severe/hazardous. The 24-hour average concentration of lung-damaging tiny particles known as PM2.5 in Delhi-NCR crossed the 300 mark before midnight and stood at 381 micrograms per cubic metre at 4 p.m. (Friday), more than six times the acceptable limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre. The PM10 concentration was found to be 577 micrograms per cubic metre.

The air quality is considered to be in the emergency category if PM2.5 and PM10 levels remain above 300 micrograms per cubic metre and 500 micrograms per cubic metre for 48 hours or more, according to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said mild fog, low morning temperatures (Delhi recorded a low of 12.6 degrees Celsius on Friday), and calm breezes have trapped pollutants close to the ground.

"Visibility levels at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the Safdarjung Airport dropped to 200-500 metres due to moderate fog. It (fog) has intensified on Friday due to high humidity," an official told news agency PTI.

The present smog event, according to the green think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), is a public health emergency and could be the longest in four years. The CSE claimed in a report that the lengthier duration of this year's smog, despite somewhat windier local circumstances, could be attributed to a lack of pollution control measures in the city.

Vehicles accounted for more than half of Delhi's pollution during the early part of this year's winter, from October 24 to November 8, according to another report. Since November 4, stubble burning has accounted for at least 25% of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution, according to SAFAR, an air quality forecasting agency run by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI)

Image: PTI