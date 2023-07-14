Flood Fury Raises Concerns Over Public Health, Waterborne Diseases On Rise In Delhi-NCR

Municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) has begun preventive measures owing to Public Health Crisis in all 12 Zones of Delhi, MCD has raised concerns over the spread of communicable diseases as the rising water from Yamuna River has inundated several parts of Delhi NCR. The water from drains and sewers are entering houses and localities which is leading to cattles and pets drowning in water too. MCD along with Disaster Management Authority has been rescuing animals to prevent further spread of diseases in water.



Amidst the flood mayhem in National Capital and adjoining areas, several hospitals report increase in water borne diseases and risk factor for outbreak in communicable diseases. Dr D K Gupta, Chairman & Director Felix hospital told Republic, "Because of flood like situation, there is a spike in several vector-borne illnesses like dengue and malaria in Delhi-NCR region. Viral and bacterial infections like leptospirosis are being reported too. Gastrointestinal cases are already in rise. Due to waterlogging and heavy rains, hospitalisation has also increased. In our hospital, 20 patients are visiting on a daily basis in Emmergency and OPDs with complains of infection, rashes, fever, and dengue. We have also advised the patients to take preventive measures and stay away from stangnant playing in water.



Dr. Rashmi Gupta, Managing Director, Felix hospital said, "Waterlogging around the city will increase risk for water-borne diseases such as cholera, viral fever, jaundice, and typhoid. We are also observing rise in viral illnesses which will affect the respiratory tract pf the patients. Illness that are caused by drinking contaminated water, such as gastroenteritis, are also going up, therefore hospitalization has also increased. It is expected that it will rise in coming days. Specially children and pregnant ladies must maintain the standard hygiene practices with nutritious diet. That's the only way to keep yourself healthy. One should avoid having outside food and staying in contaminated area.



"The situation is worse and the worst cases are coming from Old Delhi. Pregnant women with symptoms of Yellow Fever are being reported. In an average, 35 patients in Emmergency and 15 patients in OPD are daily visiting with several infectious symptoms. This is a Health Emmergency situation in itself. The infections won't show the symptoms in early stage but will definitely cause severe trouble in 4-5 days. People willl have to be extremely careful amidst the ongoing situation. Standard diet and staying hydrated are must. Stomach infection may rise if not treated on time," said Dr Ritu Saxena, CCMO, LNJP Hospital.