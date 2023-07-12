'Flood Won't Send Good Message Amid G20': Delhi CM To Amit Shah On Yamuna Water Level

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah raising concerns over the Yamuna river overflowing its banks and flooding large parts of the national capital. He sought the Central government's intervention stating that the water level rose due to the release of water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana.

Breaching its 44-year record, the water level in Yamuna reached its highest-ever level at 207.55 metres earlier on Wednesday (July 12), forcing many people living along its banks to move to safer places. Yamuna's danger mark is 205.33 m. The river had registered the mark of 207.49 m 45 years ago in 1978.

Delhi faces flood threat

Kejriwal also stated in his letter the Central Water Commission has predicted the water level is going to cross 207.72m by Wednesday midnight.

"It has not rained in Delhi for the last three days. The water level in the Yamuna is not increasing due to the rains, but due to the water released from the Hathnikund barrage located in Haryana. Therefore, I would like to request that a limited quantity of water should be released from Hathnikund so that the level in Yamuna does not rise further," CM Kejriwal's letter stated.

He noted that the G20 summit is around the corner and floods won't send a good message to the world. “Delhi is the capital of the country. The G20 summit is going to be held here in a few weeks. The news of the flood in the country's capital will not send a good message to the world. Together we all have to save the people of Delhi from this situation,” he wrote.

Kejriwal had also called an emergency meeting as Yamuna started to flood parts of Delhi.

As part of the precautionary measures, Delhi Police imposed section 144 CrPC in the national capital's flood-prone neighbourhoods.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Tuesday issued an ‘orange’ rainfall alert for Delhi. In the wake of rising levels of water, rescue and rehabilitation teams are engaged in relocating those living in low-lying areas to safer locations. The rail traffic and the road traffic on the low-lying bridges of Delhi were suspended on Tuesday following the breach of the danger-level mark.