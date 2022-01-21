Fog Reduces Visibility In Delhi, Maximum Temperature Settles At 19.6 Deg C

After a foggy morning that caused visibility levels to drop to 200 metres, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 19.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, reported moderate fog and visibility at 200 metres.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 72 per cent, the weather office said.

The weathermen has predicted thunderstorm with rain on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 16 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Friday. The 24-hour air quality index (AQI) read 365 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

The AQI in neighbouring cities of Faridabad (360), Ghaziabad (340), Gurgaon (302), Greater Noida (302) and Noida (338) was also recorded in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

