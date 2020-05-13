FONRWA President Says People In Red Zones Face Problem; Appeals For Helping Each Other

Noida is one of the biggest hot-spots of COVID-19 in the country. There are still nearly two dozen areas identified as red zones in the region. Amid the lockdown, president of Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Association says those living in the red zones are facing difficulties. Those with serious health conditions have had to deal with the shortage and storage of medicines as many did not have refrigerators working. He appealed people to help each other in the containment zones.

"The biggest problem so far has been with the elderly and those unwell in the region. Because the area has been divided into zones, there are restrictions placed in and around various societies. Small things for example: say someone's refrigerator is not working but the person needs to store medicines, what would they do? They can't have the person visit for repair as it is banned and they need it badly in view of the their health condition. To help them has been a huge challenge and we are still facing it," said Sharma.

Community help

On the question of a potential solution, he stressed on the role of communities coming together. ''Be it the association of government, everyone has its role to play but people also have to come forward. We follow the instructions given by the government, but there are times or issues where written instructions may fall short and there all you need is people to step up and help each other'', he added.

The person noted that the movement of people has been an issue in many areas. The central government had given clear instructions to the authorities to ensure smooth movement of those associated with essential services, however, complains have emerged regarding problems in getting passes hence hindering the movement of people.

''Passes continue to be a challenge. At least those related to essential services should not face problems in moving. The centre too has said it but recently we have been informed that people are facing issues. We have spoken to the officials and trying to sort that out'', he said.

The nationwide lock-down in India ends on May 17 however the government has given clear indications of lockdown 4.0. In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that while lock-down will continue, there would be many changes to the current system. He said that the people would be informed about the details of the next phase before the current ends.

