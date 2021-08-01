For 16th Day In A Row, Fewer Than 1,000 People fined For Not Wearing Masks In Delhi

The Delhi Police handed fewer than 1,000 challans to those who were not wearing a face mask on Saturday, August 1, for the sixteenth day in a row, according to officials. As per the police records, 1,113 persons were prosecuted for not wearing a mask on July 15, and police have only issued challans in the triple digits since then.

Police said, "988 people were penalised for face mask violation on July 16, 870 on July 18, 822 on July 19, 790 on July 20, 739 on July 21, 539 on July 22, 689 on July 23, 784 on July 24, 755 on July 25, 684 on July 26, 775 on July 27, 662 on July 28, 771 on July 29, 718 on July 30 and 738 on July 31."

On Saturday, cops issued a total of 833 challans. According to the data, 37 people were charged for breaking social distancing norms, 34 for spitting, and 22 for consuming whiskey, pan, gutkha, or cigarettes. According to the report, two people were charged with massive public gatherings and congregations.

During the lockdown of the national capital from April 19 to July 31, a total of 1,64,562 persons were prosecuted for not wearing masks. According to the data, police fined 26,155 people for breaking social distancing rules, 1,558 for big public gatherings or congregations, 740 for spitting, and 1,481 for drinking alcohol, pan, gutkha, or tobacco.

According to the data, 1,94,496 challans were issued between April 19 and July 31. From July 26, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority allowed the Delhi Metro and public buses to operate at full capacity, while cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes were allowed to open with 50% occupancy. The decision was made after the city saw a decrease in Coronavirus infections and deaths.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi

According to data released by the health department, the national capital had 58 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Saturday, with the positive rate dropping to 0.08%. As per the most recent data, the one new death brought the total number of deaths in the city to 25,053. On Friday, the national capital reported 63 new COVID-19 cases and three fatalities from the disease, with a positive rate of 0.09%. According to official data, no deaths were reported in Delhi owing to COVID-19 on Thursday, but 51 new cases were reported with a positive rate of 0.08%.

