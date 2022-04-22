Foreign currencies, electronic goods seized at Chennai airport; 3 held

Chennai, Apr 22 (PTI): Foreign currencies equivalent to Rs 1.95 crore, gold foils, cigarettes and electronic goods worth Rs 43.92 lakh have been seized at the airport here in two separate incidents, and three passengers arrested in this connection, the Customs Department said on Friday.

In the first incident on Thursday, the Customs officials intercepted some passengers bound for various destinations, including Dubai, and Colombo, and confiscated the currencies concealed in their rectum and in the hand baggage.

Two passengers, belonging to Chennai, were arrested, said a Customs Department press release.

In the second incident, the officials seized the gold foils, cigarettes and electronic goods from a passenger who arrived here from Dubai on Friday. He was arrested and an investigation was on, the release said. PTI VIJ NVG NVG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)