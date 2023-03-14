Former Maha Minister Anil Parab Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In ED Case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted interim protection from coercive action to former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab till March 20 in a money laundering case related to a resort at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district.

Parab, a leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), has moved the HC seeking to quash the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sharmila Deshmukh granted him interim relief, directing that no coercive action (such as arrest) should be taken against him till March 20, the next date of hearing.

Senior Advocate Amit Desai, appearing for Parab, argued that the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR or primary complaint) of the ED was based on a complaint filed by an individual alleging violation of the Environment Protection Act, Coastal Regulation Zone rules and cheating in the construction of Sai Resort at Dapoli.

Parab moved the court following the arrest of his aide Sadanan Kadam in the case. The ED has also arrested then sub-divisional officer Jairam Deshpande.

"I have rushed to the court only because of a tweet," the lawyer said, referring to a tweet by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya who had hinted, after Kadam's arrest, that Parab could be next.

Parab is a leader from an opposition party and he is also "strategizing the constitution bench matter (before the Supreme Court relating to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra last year)," advocate Desai submitted.

Both Kadam and Parab had appeared before the agency after being summoned in the past, he said.

According to the ED case, Pune resident Vibhas Sathe purchased agricultural land at Dapoli in 2011 which he sold to Parab in 2017 for Rs 1.80 crore, although the sale deed was executed in 2019.

Of the total amount, Rs 80 lakh was paid in cash by Kadam on behalf of Parab, the ED claimed.

Subsequently, Sai Resort was constructed on the plot and Parab sold it to Kadam, it said.

ED further alleged Parab and Kadam had made Sathe make an application to convert the land usage from agricultural to non-agricultural.

“Kadam had pressurised revenue department officials and obtained illegal permission (for usage change) on September 12, 2017,” the ED complaint said.

Apart from this, the ED claimed, “Kadam, in connivance with Parab, had caused detrimental damage to the environment by constructing Sai Resort”.

The absence of any sewage and other municipal or such outlets for the safe discharge of effluents owing to the illegal construction of the said resort was causing great damage to the environment and ecology of the seashore, the ED claimed.