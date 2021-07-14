Former NASA Scientist Parag Narvekar Develops Affordable Sensors For Farmers In Nashik

With an aim to bolster crop production in India, Parag Narvekar, an ex- NASA scientist has recently developed an affordable sensor in Nashik. The sensor, which was earlier priced at Rs 1.5 lakh each, can now be availed at Rs 10,000 by the farmers in the country. Speaking to ANI, he said, "It'll help farmers understand fertiliser and its usage and irrigation depending on the current weather condition."

There is a lot of agriculture technology in countries like the US and in Europe to deal with crop production in accordance with global climate change. However, there was no such technology available in India," Narvekar told ANI. On working for the country's agricultural sector, he mentioned "After working at NASA, I decided that I should do something for my country. Agriculture is the backbone of the country. The farmers cannot afford such technology, hence I experimented to develop an affordable technology. Finally, I executed the plan last year,".

More about Parag Narvekar's affordable sensors

In a detailed conversation about the workings of the sensors, Parag mentioned "The sensors could help recognize suitable timings for irrigation in accordance with the weather, decisions that farmers could take for better crop quality, fertilizers that can be used, medicines for crops, and agricultural practises that can be followed". He further explained the process of how they can be used in weather forecasting. "The newly-developed sensors could also be used in weather forecasting through satellite data sets. The sensors can be linked with an agro advisory to add up the updates on weather developments. If the farmers put the sensors at their farms, they could assess the weather of the nearby areas," Narvekar added

Narvekar initially experimented with the technology to develop the sensors at Sahyadri Farms with the help of its Chief Managing Director, Vilas Shinde. Shinde said there was a rising need for quality sensors from the last six to seven years. "We wanted to create a sensor that could given data accuracy along with affordability. We worked on the sensor for the last three years. The sensors could be placed on the farm or at the farmer's place, instead of the old sensors that could be placed only at the village level," added Shinde

Ramesh Gunja, a farmer working at the Sahyadri Farm spoke to ANI about the benefits of the sensor and how it is proving to be helpful. He stated "We can understand about the rain prediction and its percentage in advance and can prepare ourselves accordingly. This also helps us know the medicine to be sprayed on the crops. We get the confidence before taking decisions to proceed with our work and wastage can be avoided due to the rain. We can make sure that the right thing goes at right time". The sensors are slated to be a monumental discovery for the farming sector.

(Source-ANI)