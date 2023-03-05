Four Assault Firm Manager With Iron Rods In Thane District, Held

Four persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting a man in Thane district on February 15, a police official said on Sunday.

Surendra Mourya was attacked with iron rods, leaving him seriously injured, after which a probe by Crime Branch Unit III zeroed in on the accused, Senior Inspector Kishore Shirsat said.

The four were held on Friday and they have told police Mourya was attacked after one of them lost a furniture supply contract in the company where he was a manager, the official said.

The main accused believed Mourya had some role to play in the cancellation of the contract, he added.

The official said further probe into the crime was being conducted by Manpada police.