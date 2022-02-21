Four cattle smugglers nabbed from Manesar, cow rescued

Gurugram, Feb 21 (PTI) Four alleged cattle smugglers were arrested in Manesar area after they fired at Bajrang Dal activists who were chasing them, police said here on Monday.

A cow, tied with ropes in their pickup jeep, was also rescued late Sunday night, the police said, adding the cow was being taken to Rajasthan.

"We have nabbed all the four and also recovered an illegal weapon from one accused, Rafiq, which was used for firing," said Inspector Naresh Kumar, SHO of IMT, Manesar police station.

According to a complaint lodged by Mohit, a Bajrang Dal activist and member of 'cow task force', the accused had fired at their vehicle when they chased and tried to stop them.

“When we signalled to stop them, the cow smugglers started firing ... a bullet hit our vehicle... and suddenly a tyre burst forced them to stop. We nabbed them and called police,” Mohit said in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 307 (murder attempt), 427 (causing damage) and sections 3, 5, 13 of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015.

The four accused were identified as Nishar and Rafiq, residents of Khod Basai village while Jakir and Irshad of Badwa and Sundh villages, respectively, of Nuh district. PTI COR NB RCJ RCJ

