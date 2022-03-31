Four cops suspended after video clips showing them taking bribes emerged: SP

Sambhal (UP), Mar 31 (PTI) Four policemen including a sub-inspector were suspended here on Thursday after three video clips purportedly showing them taking bribes surfaced on social media.

"Three small video clips of police personnel allegedly taking bribes came to my notice today,” Sambhal Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said in a statement.

“Taking cognizance of these clips, four police personnel of Bahjoi police station, including Sub Inspector Murli Dhar Chauhan, have been suspended," the SP said.

He identified three other suspended policemen as head constables Tej Singh and Pintu and Constable Priyanshu.

The SP also directed the additional superintendent of police to investigate the matter.

"I have ordered a probe to check the veracity of the video and confirm the involvement of the accused police personnel. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the probe," said the SP. PTI CDN CDN RAX RAX

