Four Dead, 22 Injured As Truck Collides With Private Bus On Pune-Bengaluru Highway

In an accident involving a collision between a truck and a private bus on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway near the Narhe area of Pune city on Sunday, four people died while 22 others sustained injuries, informed the police. "Four dead, 22 others injured in a collision between a truck and a private bus on Pune-Bengaluru Highway near Narhe area of Pune city around 3 am today," a police official informed.

NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule also visited the accident site on the Highway near the Narhe area of Pune City.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule reach the accident site on the Pune–Bengaluru Highway near the Narhe area of Pune city



Four people were killed and 22 others got injured in the accident. All are under treatment.

The injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, the police added. Further details into the matter are awaited.

Bus collapse in Khopoli

In Maharashtra’s Raigad, earlier on April 15, 12 people were killed and over 25 persons were injured after a bus collapsed into a ditch in the Khopoli area in the state. According to Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) "There were 40 to 45 people in the bus, out of which, seven people have died while more than 25 people are injured, the rescue is still underway, a crane has been called to pull out the bus." The passengers on the bus were from Mumbai’s suburb of Goregaon. They had gone to Pune to attend an event and were on a return trip.