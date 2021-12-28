Four fishermen killed in road mishap

Kollam (Ker), Dec 28 (PTI): Four fishermen were killed and over 20 others injured when the mini bus carrying them collided with an insulated van at at Chavara in southern Kollam district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The fishermen were proceeding from Vizhinjam to Beypore in northern Kozhikode district when it collided with the insulated van, heading to Neendakara.

The van overturned soon after ramming the mini bus.

All the injured persons have been hospitalised, police added. PTI LGK APR APR

