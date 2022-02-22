Four members of a marriage party killed, 7 others injured in road mishap

Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Feb 22 (PTI) Four persons including three women were killed and seven others of a marriage party injured as their SUV hit a truck in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place late on Monday night near Turlakhaman on National Highway 217 under Kesinga police station jurisdiction.

The 11 members of the marriage party were returning to their house in Sisekela from Pipalpadar in Bolangir district after attending a wedding ceremony.

While four persons died on the spot, the injured persons including a child, were rushed to nearby Kesinga government hospital. They were later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital here for better treatment.

The injured child was shifted to VIMSAR in Burla. PTI COR AAM RG RG

