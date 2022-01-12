Four nabbed in Jodhpur for preparing forged documents for Pak immigrants

Jodhpur, Jan 12 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested here for allegedly preparing forged documents for Pakistan citizens in order to get them Indian visas, police said.

Two accused are relatives while two others include a student and an employee of an NGO.

A case was registered on the directions of a CID inspector, who had conducted an inquiry into a complaint against them by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs last month.

“In the investigation, Narendra alias Nemaram Tak, Sohel Rohani, Chiranjit alias Ashok Meghwal and Shital Bheel were found guilty of preparing forged documents. We have arrested them on Tuesday evening," a senior police official said.

Investigation revealed that the accused colluded to get the documents like sponsor certificate, identity card and residential certificate for the visas for Pakistan citizens willing to come to India, police said.

For the attestation, they fabricated the signature of a teacher Gautam Puri, the police said. "During investigation, we found that Puri had no idea about this attestation in his name and he was not aware of his name being used in fabrication of documents for this purpose”, said the officer associated with the investigation adding that a third class teacher does not fall into the category of a gazetted officer, thus ineligible for such attestations.

Of the four accused, Sohel and Chiranjiv worked as a typist in the High Court premises here and had charged Rs 500 for preparing forged documents for 11 Pak citizens so far, the officer said.

Sohle and Chirinjiv are relatives and were working as agents to prepare Visas for willing Pakistani citizens. As per the procedure, a Pakistan citizen has to submit his documents to the Indian High commission in Pakistan for a visa for India. For this, there is the requirement of a sponsor or guarantor from India. This sponsor certificate has to be attested by a gazetted officer. This certificate is then annexed with the visa documents to obtain a visa for India. PTI COR RCJ RCJ

