Four Of Family Murdered In Uttar Pradesh's Banda

Four members of a family, including an eight-year-old, were found dead with their throats slit in a house in this district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in a village under Girwan police station limits in the early hours of the day, they said.

Banda Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said the police received information on Sunday morning that Chunnu Kushwaha (65), his wife Kailashia (62), sister-in-law Tijania (76) and grandson Priyanshu (8) have been murdered.

He said there was no evidence of anyone forcibly entering the house and the investigation so far has revealed that there was a rift between Kushwaha's son Balendra and his daughter-in-law due to which she had been living at her maternal home for the last two years.

The SP said that evidence is being collected through field units and sniffer dogs. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the investigation taken up, police said.