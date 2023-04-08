Last Updated:

Four People, Scores Of Livestock, Die In Rain-related Incidents In Karnataka

Four people and scores of livestock have died in rain-related incidents in Karnataka, police said.

Press Trust Of India

According to police, two shepherds died in a village in Gadag due to lightning on Friday.

Two women died in a village in Badami Taluk in Bagalkote after the roof of their house collapsed.

This apart, cattle died in Koppal, Kalaburagi and Bidar, police added. 

