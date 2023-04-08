Four People, Scores Of Livestock, Die In Rain-related Incidents In Karnataka

Quick links:
Image: Skymet/ Representative
Four people and scores of livestock have died in rain-related incidents in Karnataka, police said.
According to police, two shepherds died in a village in Gadag due to lightning on Friday.
Two women died in a village in Badami Taluk in Bagalkote after the roof of their house collapsed.
This apart, cattle died in Koppal, Kalaburagi and Bidar, police added.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)