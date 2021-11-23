Last Updated:

Four-storey Building Collapses In HP's Solan

A four-storey building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Tuesday, a state disaster management official said. 

Press Trust Of India

Solan District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) informed that the old four-storey building collapsed around 1.35 pm at Microtech Compay Sector-2 in Parwanoo area of Kasauli Sub-Division, he added.

A fire brigade team rushed to the spot, he said, adding that further details are awaited. 

