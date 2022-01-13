Fraudster dupes man of Rs 7.43 lakh by posing as bank employee

Nagpur, Jan 12 (PTI) Posing as a bank executive, a fraudster allegedly duped a Nagpur-based man of Rs 7.43 lakh on the pretext of updating the KYC details of his account, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Sanjeev Kailash Dhawal (46), a resident of Laxmi Nagar area of the city, had received a phone call around 9.30 pm on Tuesday. Identifying himself as a bank executive, the caller asked him to update the KYC details of his account, an official said.

After luring him into the trap, he procured his ATM card number and personal identification number (PIN). He gained access to his bank account by sending a one time password (OTP), which Dhawal shared with him, the police official added.

"Soon, the fraudster siphoned off Rs 7,43,849 from Dhawal's account. After the victim lodged a complaint, Bajaj Nagar police registered a case under IPC section 420 and the Information Technology Act," he said. PTI COR NP NP

