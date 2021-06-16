Freedom Fighter's Widow Passes Away Due To COVID-19 In Odisha

Meera Devi, the widow of renowned freedom fighter Gour Chandra Mohapatra of Bhadrak district, passed away on June 15 in Odisha. She was suffering from COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at AMRI Hospital in Bhubaneswar. She was reportedly denied of freedom fighter’s family pension and deprived of appropriate covid care in the State.

Meera Devi had been facing a lot of difficulties including getting her deserving freedom fighters pension and COVID-19 medical care, according to news agency ANI. She hailed from a freedom fighters family and most of her family members were jailed and tortured by Britishers. Meera Devi's late husband Gour Chandra Mohapatra who was a freedom fighter died on September 11, 2018, according to ANI. Her father-in-law has authored the State Anthem Bande-Utkal-Janani.

It may be noted that acting on a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had sought Action Taken Reports (ATRs) from the Union Home Secretary and the Odisha Chief Secretary over the deprivation of bare human rights to Meera Devi. Tripathy in his petition had said that during COVID, there is a high requirement of Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation(ECMO) machine in the state.

Tripathy added that none of such machines is in working condition in the state which has caused frequent deaths, according to news agency ANI. Tripathy blamed the failure of the state in ensuring functional ECMO machine has led to poor health care and migration of super-rich patients.

"I am constrained to bring the plight of Meera Devi, aged about 87, has been battling for survival with health complication with much financial difficulties. Such shameless situation continues despite the issue is known to the State and Central administration", ANI quoted Tripathy as mentioning in the petition.

IMAGE: ANI

Inputs from ANI