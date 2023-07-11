From Painting Plates To Selling Guns: Delhi Police Nabs Notorious Arms Dealer

The Delhi Police Special Cell (South Western Range), on Monday night, arrested a 55- year-old man named Dhara Singh when he was allegedly trying to sell a consignment of illegal firearms. The Police also arrested four others who were allegedly involved in the arms trade. Among the criminals who were arrested are Manpreet (from Fazalika, Punjab), Dilshad (Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh), Mangeram (Meerut, Uttar Pradesh) and Daud (Dewas, Uttar Pradesh).

Out of all those arrested, Dhara allegedly emerged as the most prominent arms dealer and the interrogation purportedly revealed how a cutlery painter and father of nine children entered the world of crime.

One gunmaker, over 1500 firearms allegedly sold

At the time of his arrest, Dhara had allegedly already sold more than 1,500 firearms to organised criminal gangs of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. He got into his business after purchasing firearms from local manufacturers in Madhya Pradesh and then eventually began smuggling them into other states for selling.

As per law enforcement officials, Dhara used to purchase a weapon for Rs 8,000 and then sell it for Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. Hailing from Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, Dhara had shifted to Pachori in the state's Burhanpur district and started making connections in the world of crime. After settling in Pachori, he got in touch with an arms dealer named Jagat who was arrested in 2022.

After his accomplice's arrest, he allegedly struck up a friendship with another arms dealer named Pawan who advised him to venture into the market of the national capital as it promised higher margins. Dhara Singh's name as one of the foremost weapons suppliers was revealed to Delhi Police a few years ago when they busted a syndicate of illegal firearms dealers in Delhi. Now that he is in custody, the Delhi Police Special Cell is further enquiring about the syndicates and gang with which Dhara was associated. "Following the arrest of Dhara Singh, further investigations are underway for the arrest of the kingpin of the syndicate namely Pawan, a resident of Singhana in Madhya Pradesh," said HGS Dhariwal Special Commissioner (Special Cell) Delhi Police.