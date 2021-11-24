Fuel Price Hike, Heavy Rains & Crop Failure Increases Vegetable And Fruit Cost In Delhi

Due to an increase in fuel prices, excessive rainfall and crop failure, vegetable costs have risen in the Delhi-NCR region. Customers are buying less owing to price increases, according to vendors at the Okhla fruit and vegetable market. Sonu Pehlwan, a vegetable vendor, told news agency ANI, "With high fuel prices and rainfall, vegetable prices tend to rise. How will daily-wage workers buy tomatoes worth Rs 70/kg?" Customers at the market have also accepted that they are buying less, and they are aware that the increase in pricing is not the fault of the vegetable vendors.

Delhi: Vegetable prices soar in the national capital



With high fuel prices & rainfall, vegetable prices tend to rise. How will daily-wage workers buy tomatoes worth Rs 70/kg? Whole budget is disturbed: Sonu Pehlwan, a vegetable vendor, at Okhla Fruit & Vegetable market pic.twitter.com/xMADcjqjJ2 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

A consumer, Deepak, said, "Our entire monthly budget has been thrown off. The expense of transportation has also gone up. The crops have been harmed by the rain, which is why vegetables are so expensive." In Delhi's wholesale and retail markets, prices of vegetables, particularly tomato and okra, have risen dramatically in the last month.

"Any increase in the price of diesel has an impact on the price of vegetables, and the same is true right now. As a result, practically all green vegetables are now more expensive than they were a month ago," according to Adil Ahmad Khan, chairman of the Azadpur Mandi Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC). He claimed that a tomato that was selling for Rs 33.5 per kg last month is now selling for Rs 44.25, and that okra is now selling for Rs 35 per kg, up from Rs 15 last month.

Vegetable price rises in Delhi

"Aside from the increase in diesel prices, the lower supply of vegetables is due to rain-related damage and the high demand for vegetables during the current wedding season. These are also important factors in the price increase," Khan told media.

On Tuesday, petrol cost Rs 103.97 per litre in Delhi, while diesel cost Rs 86.67 per litre. Customers may expect to pay anywhere between Rs 90 and Rs 108 for one kilogramme of tomato and Rs 100 to Rs 120 for one kilogramme of okra in the retail and online markets, respectively.

Other vegetables, including pumpkin, cauliflower, and ridge gourd, have also seen rising prices recently, putting a strain on consumers' budgets, according to Bharti Gupta, a homemaker in Lajpat Nagar. "When you go out to buy vegetables every day, the price is higher than it was the day before. When you try to haggle with the vendor, he tells you that he only acquire it at a higher price from the wholesale market, she noted.

"The current increase in vegetable prices has had a significant impact on the kitchen budgets of the poor and middle classes. The government can at the very least keep an eye on the price of vegetables, but they won't," said Gupta, who was visibly irritated.

(With agency inputs)

(Image: ANI/Twitter)