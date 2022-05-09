Furore Over Indigo Airlines Denying Boarding To Child With Special Needs At Ranchi Airport

In an incident of alleged discrimination, a social media post on Facebook stated that staff members of the commercial airline IndiGo did not allow a differently-abled child and his parents from boarding the aircraft. The incident took place at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport and a video clip of the argument between the respective family of three and flight officials took the internet by storm, wherein the CEO Rono Dutta-led entity has been heavily criticised.

Reports suggest that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a probe into the incident and the airline has been directed to submit a report in their justification or take on the fold of events. Notably, the airline issued a statement wherein it has not apologised for inequality and went on to imply that barring the entry was a wise option at the time.

IndiGo has stated that they provided accommodation to the family as they could not take the flight as per their schedule and mentioned the trio has flown out of the city.

IndiGo bars entry to aircraft for child with special needs

It may be noted that the incident was brought to light via a Facebook post and it stated that the airline objected to his boarding the flight because he was in a 'state of panic' and IndiGo staff waited for the child to calm down. While the internet was quick to voice out inequality on the part of the airline, IndiGo ground staff at Ranchi airport are accused of comparing the behaviour of a child with special needs with 'drunk passengers', and while stating that both were 'deemed unfit to travel'.

"He (the adolescent) had had a very uncomfortable car ride to the airport. By the time he had gone through the security check and reached the gate (almost an hour ahead of boarding), he seemed to be in the throes of hunger, thirst, anxiety and confusion," the social media post elucidated the incident at Ranchi airport.

"...the IndiGo airlines staff, who walked up to the trio (the family who were stopped), and warned them that he would not let them board if the child did not quieten down and become 'normal'," the social media post stated.

"The Indigo staff announced that the child would not be allowed to take the flight. That he was a risk to other passengers. That he would have to become 'normal' before he could be travel-worthy. And the staff then went on to state something on lines of 'behaviours such as this, and that of drunk passengers, deem them unfit to travel," it further read.

IndiGo's statement on Ranchi airport incident

Following heavy-criticism on the internet, the airline entity issued a statement that read, "In view of safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7 as he was in a state of panic. The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute but to no avail."

"The airline made the family comfortable by providing them with a hotel stay, the family flew this morning to their destination. IndiGo prides itself on being an inclusive organisation, be it for employees or customers; and over 75K specially-abled passengers fly with IndiGo every month," added the statement.