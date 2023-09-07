G20 Summit: Delhi Traffic Police Launches App For Metro Stations, Delhi Airport Commute

As the national capital Delhi will be converted into a fortress during the G20 Summit, the Delhi Traffic police issued an advisory informing that extreme restrictions will be enforced in terms of the traffic regulation. The traffic agency advised citizens to download ‘Mappls Mapmyindia App’ for any information related to the traffic, public transport routes towards the airport, railway stations, bus and metro stations ahead of the G20 Summit to be held on September 9 and 10.

Additionally, Delhi Traffic Police has also launched its G20 Virtual Help Desk for real-time traffic updates, in order to ensure smooth traffic flow on September 9 and 10. The traffic advisories will be in force across the national capital region and restrictions have been put in place for vehicles coming from Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad towards Delhi. As the VVIPs have already begun to arrive, the traffic measures will be applicable from September 7 evening itself.

Will there be any restrictions on public transportation during the G-20 Summit in Delhi?#G20Summit#G20SummitDelhiFAQs@ssyips pic.twitter.com/3RP9fK6Wo0 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 1, 2023

Delhi Traffic police issues FAQs

1. Where will the G-20 Summit be held in Delhi?

The G-20 Summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on September 9 and 10, 2023. However, the delegates will also visit Rajghat, NGMA (National Gallery of Modern Art) and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), also known as Pusa Institute, during the summit.

2. How will the G-20 Summit affect traffic movement in Delhi?

There may be certain traffic regulations in the area of in and around New Delhi from 07.09.2023 to 11.09.2023. Delhi traffic police have endeavoured to ensure unhindered Metro services and to ensure that all modes of public transport are available with certain regulations. Outside the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, the flow of general traffic will remain unaffected, with the exception of National Highway 48 (NH-48).

3. Will there be any restrictions on public transportation during the G-20 Summit in Delhi?

There may be some limitations in the public transport system depending on security requirements as certain modes of public transport and certain routes of public transportation will be modified or temporarily suspended during the G-20 Summit from 07.09.2023 to 11.09.2023. Airport, Railway, Metro services, Interstate Buses and City Buses, and TSR/Taxis will be functional as usual, however, the services of the railways, airways, interstate buses, city buses, and TSR/Taxis may be affected/curtailed.

4. Will there be a lockdown-like situation in Delhi during the G-20 Summit?

There will not be any lockdown-like situation during the G-20 Summit in Delhi. Delhi traffic police have endeavoured to ensure unhindered Metro services and to ensure that all modes of public transport are available with certain regulations. All medical shops, grocery shops, milk booths, and vegetable/fruit shops will remain open throughout Delhi including New Delhi. General traffic, including all types of commercial vehicles and buses shall be allowed to ply on Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.