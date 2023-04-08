G20 Summit In Delhi: Flower Pots, Foliage Adorn MCD Roads Ahead Of Summit

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to install various types of foliage and flower pots on sidewalks and kerbs of over 20 roads under its jurisdiction as part of the beautification ahead of the G20 summit here, an official said.

He said the installation of potted plants would be completed in the next four months.

Authorities are working on identifying the roads in all 12 zones which are "popular and connect tourist places" for the installation of potted plants. It is the first time after the 2010 Commonwealth Games that such a proposal is being considered.

"We have decided to use potted plants because we don’t have much space on the sides of roads. Potted plants are the best options. We are looking for shrubs that have been flowering for a long time. At least they should have four-six months of flowering," the official told PTI.

"We will identify over 20 stretches in the areas under our jurisdiction. In the next four months, we will install potted plants. This will ensure the beautification ahead of the G20 summit," he added.

The G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State and Government is scheduled to be held here on September 9 and 10.

Some of the shrubs that have been chosen by the officials are bougainvillea, champa and cassia biflora.

These varieties are drought tolerant, have flowered for several months and are well-suited for Delhi weather conditions.

"We were looking for plants and trees that can be grown in dry weather. Because in the case of potted plants, there is a requirement for a proper supply of water,” the official said.

The potted plants won't be effective in tackling pollution but we are hopeful that they will enhance the beauty of the city and control the dust, he asserted.

Flower pots were installed on a large scale last time during the 2010 Commonwealth Games here.

"Over the period, those pots got damaged and were removed. So this would be the first such installation after the 2010 Games," the official added.

Last month, the MCD was directed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to ensure the planting of flowers and aesthetically appealing plants on the sidewalks and kerbs of roads owned by it.

On March 16, Saxena chaired a meeting to review the horticulture divisions of various departments and agencies and their future preparedness about flower plantation and other activities.

He had directed officials to ensure that Delhi is adorned with flowering plants throughout the year.