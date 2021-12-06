Gadchiroli Cop Suffers Accidental Firearm Injury; On Ventilator Support

A police jawan suffered an "accidental firemen injury" in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, a senior police official said on Monday.

The official did not reveal details of the incident which took place on Sunday evening.

He was critically injured and is currently on ventilator support at a hospital in Nagpur, located about 170 km from Gadchiroli, an official from the medical facility said.

The jawan, who worked in the police department's armory, suffered accidental firearm injuries on his face and head in the Commando Training Centre Gadchiroli around 6 pm on Sunday, said Dr Anup Marar, director of the Nagpur-based Orange City Hospital & Research Institute, where the jawan is being treated.

He was provided first aid at a government hospital in Gadchiroli. He was later brought to the hospital here in an ambulance at around 10.45 pm on Sunday, the official said.

The jawan was taken for an emergency surgical management in the night itself after a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 was conducted, in the wake of the pandemic, he said.

"The surgery lasted for eight hours. He is currently on ventilator support with other allied treatment protocol. Once his general condition improves and facial swelling decreases, he will further require multiple surgeries for maxillofacial fractures and reconstruction," he said.

