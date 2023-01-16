Ganga Vilas Reaches Patna, Journey As Per Schedule, Says Inland Waterways Authority Of India

The world's longest luxury river cruise MV Ganga Vilas has reached Patna and the vessel will continue its onward journey as per schedule, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) chairman Sanjay Bandopadhyaya said on Monday.

Debunking news that claimed the vessel is stuck in Chhapra, Bandopadhyaya said that the Ganga Villas has reached Patna as per schedule.

"The Ganga Villas reached Patna as per schedule. There is absolutely no truth in the news that the vessel is stuck in Chhapra. The vessel will continue its onwards journey as per schedule," IWAI said in a tweet quoting Bandopadhyaya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week flagged off 'MV Ganga Vilas' cruise from Varanasi, which will travel 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh via Bangladesh, sailing across 27 river systems.

The 51-day luxury journey covering five Indian states, and Bangladesh will cost Rs 50-55 lakh per passenger.

However, one will have to wait for more than a year to get a suite in the luxury ship, which will cruise across 17 river systems as it is fully booked till March 2024.

Antara Luxury River Cruises is operating MV Ganga Vilas.

Modi flagged off MV Ganga Vilas for its maiden voyage with 32 tourists from Switzerland.

